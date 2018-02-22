Report: Sabatini considers resigning amid Capello’s departure from Jiangsu
27 March at 17:30According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Walter Sabatini is weighing up the possibility of handing in his resignation with Fabio Capello set to leave his post as coach of Jiangsu Suning.
The Chinese Super League club have made a disappointing start to the new season, with one win and two defeats to their name so far. Capello inevitably found himself under increasing pressure and has now left his role by mutual agreement.
Following Capello’s departure and a complicated transfer window in which there appeared to be no clear direction on the club’s part, Suning technical coordinator Sabatini could now be tempted to cut ties and bid the company farewell.
It is likely that any such decision would see Piero Ausilio take back full control of transfer business at Inter, given the fact he has been working alongside Sabatini because the Nerazzurri are owned by the same Chinese corporation.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
