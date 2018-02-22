Report: Sarri keen to lure Leverkusen goalkeeper to Napoli
23 March at 16:10According to the latest reports from Campania-based newspaper Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has identified Bernd Leno as his number one goalkeeping target as he looks to bring in a replacement for AC Milan-bound Pepe Reina.
Sarri is said to be a huge admirer of Leno’s ability to control the ball with his feet, which is a crucial part of the way in which the ex-Empoli boss likes his teams to play. For this reason, the German is ahead of Mattia Perin on the Partenopei’s list of potential new recruits.
However, one stumbling block in negotiations to bring the 26-year-old to Naples could be the fact his contract contains a €28 million release clause, which the Vesuviani are reportedly unwilling to pay.
Talks have been underway since last summer and are set to continue over the coming weeks and months as the parties look to find common ground and agree a deal that will leave everyone satisfied.
(Corriere del Mezzogiorno)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
