Report: Sarri to resign as Napoli coach amid Chelsea links
06 May at 10:20The relationship between Maurizio Sarri and Aurelio De Laurentiis has deteriorated and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Italian manager is ready to resign in order to be free to negotiate with any club he wants.
Chelsea have been strongly linked with welcoming the services of the Italian tactician who is reported to be the Blues’ number one target to replace Antonio Conte next season.
Sarri has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract but according to the Italian paper, his relationship with De Laurentiis is so bad now, Sarri could decide to resign once the season is over. The Italian has two years left in his contract with the partenopei.
De Laurentiis released several interviews yesterday and during one of those he claimed that Sarri should have rotate Napoli players more during the current campaign. Sarri believes De Laurentiis comments were unfair and he is now ready to call it a day with Napoli and listen to offers of other clubs interested.
GALLERY: Managers linked with Chelsea job
Go to comments