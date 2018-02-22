Ultimissime Tv Luna. Sarri fuga gli ultimi dubbi. Si va verso una scelta dolorosa ma sicuramente coraggiosa. Il tecnico azzurro domani sera terrà Marek Hamsik in panchina. Il bene del Napoli prima di tutto. #ForzaNapoliSempre — Carlo Alvino (@Carloalvino) April 21, 2018

Napoli face Juventus on Sunday in the biggest match of the 2017-18 Serie A season. A Napoli victory would close the gap to just one point with four fixtures remaining. Coach Maurizio Sarri has come under fire of late, particularly for his lack of squad rotation as the starting XI has logged many more minutes than their Juventus counterparts. The latest point of potential controversy in his lineup? According to TV Luna, Sarri will start captain Marek Hamsik on the bench.