Report: Sarri wants to replace Conte at Chelsea
01 May at 10:10Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is been heavily linked with replacing Antonio Conte in charge of Chelsea next season. According to today’s edition of The Mirror, the Italian tactician is fed up with life in Italy and has decided to leave Napoli at the end of the season.
His relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has also always been a controversial one and the former Empoli boss has yet failed to sign a contract extension with the San Paolo hierarchy. Sarri has a €8 million release clause included in his contract and is one of the most appreciated managers in Europe at the moment.
The Italian tactician dropped a big Premier League transfer hint after his sides’ 3-0 away defeat at Fiorentina last Sunday: “I must say, seeing the Premier League have this constant alternation of winners every year, it grows the love for teams and makes everyone have hope of success. It’s a different situation here in Italy. The risk is that we’ll lose many fans, because they cheer on teams that will never win and they know that too well”, Sarri said.
According to the English tabloid, Sarri wants to leave Napoli and move to Chelsea in the summer, his release clause can be activated until the end of May.
Go to comments