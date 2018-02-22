Report: Schalke want to sign Juventus star on permanent deal
08 March at 00:15According to the latest reports in Germany, Schalke 04 have decided they want to sign Marko Pjaca on a permanent deal from Juventus this summer.
The Croatian is on loan at the VELTINS-Arena until the end of the season but, after scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin at the weekend, it has emerged that the Royal Blues want to keep him in the Bundesliga for years to come.
However, Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici hope the former Dinamo Zagreb starlet can forge a successful career for himself in Turin and are therefore reluctant to enter negotiations with their counterparts from Gelsenkirchen.
It remains whether the Miners will pursue their interest and make a concrete bid for the 22-year-old when his loan spell concludes at the end of the season. It is thought Pjaca is open to the idea of continuing his career in Germany for the foreseeable future.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
