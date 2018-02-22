Report: Southampton will not sell Tadic to Milan
08 May at 12:45Reports from CalcioMercato believe that Premier League side Southampton will not sell Dusan Tadic to AC Milan, despite interest from the rossoneri.
The 29-year-old Tadic joined Southampton from Dutch outfit FC Twente in the summer of 2014 from a fee in the region of 11 million pounds. Since then, the Serbian has been one of the club's most impressive performers and has been doing well in their relegation threatened campaign this season. He has appeared 34 times in the Premier League this season, scoring six times and assisting three times so far.
CalcioMercato can report that Milan want to sign Tadic, but Southampton will not sell a player who has been very important for them over the past three or four seasons.
The rossoneri seek to take advantage of Southampton's relegation worries and could well make a move if the Saints go down to the Championship, as they are currently fourth bottom in the league, level on points with third bottom Swansea.
It is said that while Tadic is a target, Massimiliano Mirabelli doesn't see him as a top priority in the summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments