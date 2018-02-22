Report: Suso considers AC Milan exit amid Liverpool links
14 April at 13:55According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Suso is seriously considering the possibility of leaving AC Milan during this summer’s transfer window.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has made it clear that his preference is to keep hold of the 24-year-old, though it is understood that an offer of €40 million would be enough to lure him away from San Siro.
Regardless of whether Gennaro Gattuso’s side qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage, the club is likely to fall foul of Financial Fair Play regulations due to the ongoing financial mess they find themselves in.
Indeed, the Spaniard’s former club Liverpool are said to be interested in securing his services as Jürgen Klopp looks to build a squad capable of competing against Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.
Despite the fact that the German coach already has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané, there is a sense around Anfield that they would be left short of options should one of the aforementioned trio pick up an injury.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
