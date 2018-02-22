Report: Thiago Silva wants AC Milan return
12 April at 16:50According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Libero, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has set his sights on a return to AC Milan during this summer’s transfer window.
The Brazilian has grown increasingly disillusioned with life in the French capital, especially since PSG went crashing out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid last month.
Given the fact he is now 33 years old, it is unlikely that Les Parisiens would be able to command a significant transfer fee. That said, he currently earns almost €12 million per season which is much more than the Rossoneri would be able to offer him at the moment.
Of course, with coach Unai Emery set to depart at the end of the season, there is a possibility that Silva could have a change of heart depending on who the club hierarchy appoint as his replacement ahead of next season.
(Libero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments