Report: Tottenham eye Napoli star as possible replacement for Dembélé
25 March at 12:20Tottenham are said to have set their sights on Napoli star Amadou Diawara as the Premier League giants are looking for a possible replacement for Mousa Dembélé.
The Belgium International is out of his contract in 2019 and according to Tuttosport Juventus are determined to sign him if they will fail to put Emre Can under contract.
Dembélé impressed the Old Lady during their Champions League meetings last month and if Can won’t move to Turin, Juve may make an attempt to take the Belgian to North Italy.
Diawara, 20, has one goal and one assist in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season and is regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe at the moment.
After an impressing first campaign at the San Paolo, in this second year at Napoli, the Guinean midfielder has been struggling to match expectations but he remains one of the most exciting prospects playing in Serie A right now.
