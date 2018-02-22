Report: Tottenham lead chase to sign Barcelona target
29 April at 11:10Reports from England suggest that Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham are leading the chase to sign Barcelona defensive target Matthijs de Ligt.
Currently just 18, De Ligt has emerged one of the world's best young defenders right now and his performances have attracted interest from a host of the world's top clubs already. Already a member of the Dutch national side, De Ligt has appeared 31 times for Ajax this season, scoring three goals and becoming an important player for them again.
Reports from England say that young De Ligt maybe be a Barcelona target but Tottenham currently lead the chase to sign the Dutchman.
With Toby Alderweireld all set for a Spur departure in the upcoming summer, Spurs see De Ligt as the perfect man to pair with two of their former Ajax graduates- Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen.
Arsenal too have scouted De Ligt, but Spurs seem to be the front-runners for the defender, with Christian Eriksen also a former Ajax graduate, who can help De Ligt settle in easily.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
