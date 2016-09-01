Report: Umtiti issues huge contract demand to Barcelona amid Man Utd links
14 February at 14:50Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has issued a huge salary demand from his club, amidst interest from Manchester United, reports Spanish daily Sport.
The 24-year-old central defender has established himself as a regular at Barcelona since he arrived from Lyon in the summer of 2016. This season, his progress has been hindered by injuries, but he has made 14 starts and has impressed well enough to emerge as one of the best defenders in Europe right now.
Sport say that while Manchester United wanted Umtiti this past winter, the Red Devils were willing to offer the Frenchman a big wage. Talks regarding a possible renewal at the Nou Camp have now begun after Umtiti turned down a move to Old Trafford.
The player though, feels that his prominence at the club has increased and he also has a release clause of about 60 million euros. Umtiti's agent will demand a wage of about 5 to 6 million euros a season from Barcelona and that is the same wage that United were offering to take him to Old Trafford last month.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
