Report: Varane involved in three-team swap with Neymar
20 February at 13:40Manchester United could be set to benefit from Real Madrid's pursuit of Neymar as it could give the English side the chance to sign Raphael Varane, Don Balon says.
The European champions are not giving up in their desire to sign the Brazilian from Paris Saint-Germain and their attempts to sign him could spark a triangle of moves among three top sides.
United have long been linked with Varane and will try to sign him this summer, and a big offer will only help boost Madrid's offensive to land Neymar. PSG are said to be hoping to lure Marcos Rojo from Old Trafford, however, while Madrid would target Leonardo Bonucci to restore their defense.
To recap the potential transaction:
Manchester United:
Get – Raphael Varane
Lose – Marcos Rojo
Real Madrid:
Get – Neymar
Lose – Raphael Varane
Paris Saint-Germain:
Get – Marcos Rojo
Lose – Neymar
Undoubtedly the French side would look to recoup some of its investment in Neymar by acquiring cash in addition to Rojo. How they would use it is not yet known.
Go to comments