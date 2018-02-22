Arsene Wenger has turned down the chance to become a general manager, according to reports in the UK.

The Daily Star write that the Frenchman spoke to Paris Saint-Germain about the chance to become their general manager. How this would fit in with current sporting director Antero Henrique is unclear, since it looks like the former Arsenal manager has said no.

The Gunners’ Coach for 22 years, Wenger announced his retirement in the last two weeks, making him a commodity on the market.

​PSG are set to sack Coach Unai Emery at the end of the season (or rather not renew his deal) and replace him with Thomas Tuchel, having failed to make it past the Champions League quarter-finals since they were bought out by the mega-rich Qatar Sports Investments.

The Star confirms that Wenger wanted to take a bit of a break before getting back into football. His Arsenal side is set to fail to register a Top 4 finish for the second season in a row.