It looks like West Ham are close to reaching an agreement with Marseille over Dimitri Payet, if La Provence

With recent talk of a loan rife, the local paper claims that the Ligue 1 side have made a

€29 million offer, with €2m more coming in bonuses. La Provence confirm that there is a lot of optimism in Marseille at the moment, and that they believe they can close the deal in the next two days.

Payet recently made it clear that didn’t want to turn out for West Ham anymore, something confirmed in a press conference by the club.

Wife Ludivine’s return to France seems to lend credence to the stories that the 29-year-old is homesick, and wants to return to his former club. This is also confirmed by France team-mate Hugo Lloris, who is between the sticks at rivals Tottenham.

​Lloris told

“Unfortunately, the media has taken over. It has become a pretty complicated business to handle for everyone.

“Dimitri will certainly have the opportunity to give his reasons and to express his views on this in the future.”

West Ham had previously turned down two offers in the area of £30 million from Marseille, whose new owner, Frank McCourt, wants to return the former Ligue 1 contenders to glory.

Payet has scored two Premier League goals this season, adding six assists.