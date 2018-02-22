Report: West Ham lead race to sign Barcelona defender on loan
15 March at 14:35According to the latest reports from The Sun, Barcelona are weighing up the possibility of allowing Yerry Mina to leave the club on loan during this summer’s transfer window.
As expected, the Colombian has struggled to hit the ground running in Catalonia and finds himself below the likes of Gerard Piqué and Samuel Umtiti in the pecking order.
Premier League side West Ham United are said to be at the front of the queue to sign him, though that is of course dependent on David Moyes managing to keep them in the English top flight.
Blaugrana technical secretary Robert Fernández remains undecided on how the former Palmeiras stopper’s development would be best served. There has also been talk of him joining a mid-level La Liga or Serie A team in order to get to grips with the demands of European football.
Only time will tell whether the Hammers are successful in their pursuit of the former Inter and Manchester United target, who is bound to feature for his national team at this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
