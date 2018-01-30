Report: Why Abramovich refused to sign Dzeko
30 January at 17:45As per FoxSports, Edin Dzeko's excessive wage demands deterred Chelsea from completing a deal for Roma's Bosnian forward.
The 31-year-old Dzeko has scored ten times for Roma this season, assisting thrice in 22 appearances in the Serie A. Last season, the Bosnian was the highest goal-getter in the Serie A and had scored as many as 29 goals for the giallorossi.
As per FoxSports, who cite Gianluca di Marzio as a source, while the double deal involving left-back Emerson Palmieri and Dzeko seemed agreed, it was Dzeko's wage demands that forced Roman Abramovich into refusing the sign the former Manchester City forward. Dzeko had demanded a wage of 7 million euros per year; a fee that seemed too much for Chelsea, despite the club being very rich already.
While Dzeko will stay at Roma till the summer, Emerson Palmieri is set to sign for Chelsea, with an announcement expected soon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
