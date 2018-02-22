Report: Wolves ready to make a big offer for a young Milan rising star
08 May at 21:25AC Milan had a big summer last year as they acquired 11 new players. Some have been good where as others have been bad. André Silva was acquired from Porto for 38 million euros as the young striker has had a very hard time to adapt to the Italian Serie A. Silva scored 10 goals so far this season for Milan but only two of these goals came in the Italian Serie A. It remains to be seen what will happen but his future now seems in doubt as the rossoneri might want to try and recuperate the most money possible from his transfer.
WOLVES HAVE STRONG INTEREST - According to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio (Via FootballItalia), it seems like the Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make a big offer to Milan for their young striker. Jorge Mendes (who is the player's agent) has a good understanding with the Wolves as this can perhaps facilitate a move to the EPL. It seems like the Wolves are ready to "break the bank" as they have their eyes on André Silva. With Patrick Cutrone and Nikola Kalinic ahead of him, a move elsewhere might be the best thing for all of the involved parties...
