Real Madrid are in secret talks with Eden Hazard,

The Chelsea star is coming off a splendid season, in which he knocked in 16 Premier League goals and helped the Pensioners to their second EPL title in his time at the club.

​With the Merengues languishing a whole eight points short of Atletico Madrid in the Liga table, and with Ronaldo not scoring often, the Galacticos are considering a series of changes.

Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale could be heading out the door, with the latter often injured and the former struggling to score regularly.

Hazard is said to have delayed signing a new deal at Chelsea in order to leave the door open for the Madrid side, which he is reported to “dream” of playing for.

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez are alleged to have contacted the former Lille man, with the former calling the Belgian last week.