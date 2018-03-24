Report: Zidane puts Real Madrid future on hold
24 March at 23:00Zinedine Zidane has yet to take a final decision over his future at Real Madrid, Marca.com reports.
The French manager was said to be on the brink last month but the Merengues’ Champions League win over Psg has reportedly changed the manager’s position at the club.
According to Marca, in fact, Florentino Perez does not want to do without the Frenchman next season and not only because Zidane has three years left in his contract with Real Madrid. According to the Spanish paper, Zidane’s future at the club only depends on him.
The former France International has yet to inform chiefs or Real Madrid about his final decision and Marca reports Zidane will only reveal his future in May.
Real Madrid are set to face Juventus in the quarter finals of the Champions League and reports in Italy claim the Old Lady would be open to hire the Frenchman at the end of the season if Allegri leaves Turin to join Psg.
In the meantime, Real Madrid are waiting to know Zidane’s final decision about his future at the club.
