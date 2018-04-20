Report: Zidane running out of patience with Bale
20 April at 18:00Reports from Spanish daily AS believe that Gareth Balehas edged very close to a Real Madrid exit in the upcoming summer.
The 28-year-old Bale joined the Santiago Bernabeu based club from Premier League giants Tottenham in the summer of 2013. And while he was impressive early on, his impact and prominence has now faded. This season, he has started only 16 games in the La Liga.
AS report that Zidane has lost patience in Bale and while he was not in the starting line up against Athletic Bilbao and wasn't even in the squad for Malaga, the Frenchman lost trust in him during the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Juventus.
While Zidane is fed up his Bale's poor attitude and passiveness, he was disappointing in the first half of the Juventus second-leg. With Juve 2-0 up, Bale had one shot on target and lost the ball six times.
During the half-time team talk, Cristiano Ronaldo scolded him and asked for more out of him, but he merely smiled and didn't get the seriousness of the situation. Zidane ended up substituting him for Lucas Vasquez.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
