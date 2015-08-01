According to reports from Premium Sport via Fcinter1908.it, Inter and long time Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is considering a renewal with the Nerazzurri club. This would put an end to a long saga among the player and the English and Italian clubs, with multiple offers coming from the Red Devils, but none that satisfied Inter’s evaluation of their talented winger. For Spalletti, a renewal would settle any issues that they player might have within the squad, and the tactician would be more satisfied to have a full squad of players who feel comfortable with their situations.

The new deal would increase the Croatian’s salary to 5.5 million EUR per season, and running until 2021. This is around 1.5 million EUR less than what Man United had offered the player. Inter directors have their fingers crossed, as a renewal would allow them space to breathe on the market and cool their links with attacking wingers across Europe.