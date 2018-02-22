Reports: Chelsea and Arsenal set to go head to head for Jan Oblak

Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, reports in England believe.



The 25-year-old Slovenian Oblak has emerged as one of the world's best goalkeepers in recent times during his stint at Atletico Madrid. This season too, the stopper has impressed for the Los Rojiblancos, appearing in every single La Liga for Diego Simeone's men.



Reports in England say that Arsenal and Chelsea are set to go head in the race to sign Oblak, who reportedly has a release clause of about 100 million euros in his current contract.



With doubts emerging about the presence of Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea, the Blues will want a new first-choice goalkeeper and with Petr Cech not getting any younger, Arsenal too will need a new first choice stopper. Oblak's deal at Atleti expires in 2021 and will fetch the club big money.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)