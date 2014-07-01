Eden Hazard is refusing to sign a new deal with Chelsea in order to prompt a move to Real Madrid, according to a report from the Times.

The Pensioners star has already netted five times in EPL action, after enjoying a strong showing last season with 16 goals and a second Premier League crown.

Yet Real Madrid have always been waiting in the wings, and with Gareth Bale (and Karim Benzema) potentially leaving, Florentino Perez wants more star power to join the Merengues.

Lo and behold the Belgian, whose best “is yet to come” according to current Coach Antonio Conte.

According to the Italian, Chelsea do value the Belgian, leading Blues fans to hope that everything will be done to keep him.

“ I hope that in the end Thibaut extends his contract, and that Eden renews before the World Cup. I’d love it, but it’s the club’s responsibility.”