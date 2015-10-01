Reports: €100m Man United target won't leave
11 May at 19:10It appears that Kylian M’Bappe isn’t going anywhere, despite an €100 million price tag being slapped on him.
The Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and PSG target has been linked to half of Europe, having impressed at Monaco this season by scoring 25 goals and making 12 assists in all competitions.
Real Madrid and Manchester United have been linked to the French star, with a recent report from Marca indicating that an €100 million offer had been made for him.
Transfer expert Stéphane Guy, who works for Canal+, believes that the 18-year-old doesn’t want to go anywhere, at least not for the moment.
“From a source close to the player, I can confirm to you that the player wishes ti remain at Monaco”.
Manchester City were also believed to be ready to spend a huge amount on the youngster.
M’Bappe had recently stated that he wanted to take the summer in order to make up his mind:
“As I’ve said before, we are all aiming for the same objective – I want to win the league with my team and I don’t want any distractions getting in the way of that.
“That is my plan from now until the end of the season. After that, I’ll have two and a half months to decide where my future lies. Right now, the rumours in the press aren’t affecting my game”.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments