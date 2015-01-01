Reports: Juve eye shock move for Harry Kane
12 February at 14:45Reports from Don Balon suggest that Serie A giants could break the bank to sign Tottenham superstar Harry Kane.
The Englishman, now 24, is currently the Premier League's highest goalscorer with a tally of 23 goals. He has scored 32 times in all competitions for Tottenham and his recent goal against fierce-rivals Arsenal helped Spurs pick up a crucial win over their neighbours.
As per recent reports from Spanish outlet Don Balon, Massimiliano Allegri's men can break the bank for Kane and are set to provide stiff competition to Real Madrid in the hope of signing the striker. It is said that the Old Lady could be willing to splash out as many as 250 million euros on Kane.
Kane will feature for Spurs against Juventus in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League tomorrow and Juve will keep a close eye on him. It is said that if Kane does end up in Turin, Gianluigi Buffon could make a sensational turnaround and decide against retiring at the end of the season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
