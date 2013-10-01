Cristiano Ronaldo is very close to leaving Real Madrid, and has never been as close to bolting,

Speaking on popular show El Chiringuito, Eduardo Aguirre said that “Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave the club, and he has been closer than ever to wanting an exit.”

The Portuguese star has, at 32, already won three Champions League titles at Real, and is struggling to score this season.

Though he has denied that this is worrying him (telling the media “go on youtube and look up ‘Cristiano Ronaldo goals’), the Portuguese star has not been in the best of moods since summer.

Back then, problems with the Spanish tax authorities saw him tell his international team-mates that he was leaving.

Though many thought that this was the end of his troubles, it appears that it may not be.

Could the former Manchester United star be on the move again?