Cristiano Ronaldo is buying a house in London, according to the latest reports from Britain.

“He’s looking for a potential home in Leatherhead, in Surrey, but also at some flats in the centre of London,” a

“It’s obviously something that he is taking very seriously, but he still needs to finalize either.”

The Portuguese legend has been threatening to leave Real Madrid for some time now, with reports earlier this season that the 32-year-old wanted to leave Spain after running into some trouble with the local tax authorities.

The attacker recently told Alex Del Piero of Sky Italia that he wanted to get into movie production one day, and that his entourage “had a number of interesting ideas.”

This will only fuel reports that the European Champion and four-time Champions League winner wants to return to former club Manchester United, with whom he played until 2009.