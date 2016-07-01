Reports: Srna failed post-Champions League doping test after Napoli clash

In an extraordinary turn of events, a member of Shakhtar Donetsk may have failed post-match anti-doping tests following their Champions League clash with Napoli. According to Ukrainian sources (Sportika) and Croats (Dnevik), the Croatian born right-back and captain of the Ukrainian team



Darijo Srna failed the post-match test. UEFA, as per policy, did not comment on the news. Questions were raised when Srna was not selected for Shakhtar's most recent Ukrainian league match. Manager Paulo Fonseca had stated that his captain was simply getting a rest, "I'll just say one thing about Darijo, he was not here with us because it was my decision. I wanted him to rest after a very expensive and difficult match against Napoli. "However, he did not comment on the reports of the failed tests.



