Repubblica: Astori dies due to cardiac arrest



The football world has been sent into a state of mourning following the tragic death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who was found in a hotel room in Udine this morning.



Reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest which ultimately caused his passing. Astori leaves his partner, Francesca Fioretti, and daughter, Vittoria, who is just two years old.



As a mark of respect, all of today’s Serie A matches, and indeed several in Serie B, have been postponed with a rearranged date yet to be confirmed. The FIGC have ordered a minute’s silence to take place at stadia both today and tomorrow.



It has emerged that the alarm was raised when the 31-year-old did not turn up for breakfast this morning with his teammates and coaching staff. A member of the club’s medical staff climbed into his room and was devastated to find him dead. The last player to see him alive was goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, with whom he played on the PlayStation yesterday.



(La Repubblica)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)