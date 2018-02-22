Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo claims that Liverpool are in pole-position to land German winger Marco Reus.



The 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund player is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the club and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows all about his talents having had him under his wing during his time at Signal Iduna Park.



Reports from Italy have already suggested that Reus is a summer target for AC Milan but given the choice, it’s likely he would opt to join up with his former mentor at Anfield.



The player has only played 114 minutes of first-team football this season having only recently returned from a cruciate knee ligament injury.



National team boss Joachim Low will be hoping he is available for selection for this summer’s World Cup Finals in Russia, but whatever happens there, it looks likely that these final weeks of the season will be his last at his current employers.