Revealed: A big Spanish club was also after Skriniar but...
13 September at 08:30Inter Milan made a very nice buy when they acquired Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria this past summer. The young center-back adapted very well in Luciano Spalletti's system as he and Miranda seem to have found a great understanding. Was there any other clubs after him too? In fact, according to Tuttosport (via PassioneInter), it seems like Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid were also interested in him as they seemingly offered Ferrero 10 plus million euros for him. Let's not forget that Atletico had a Fifa transfer ban so the move would've been for January 2018. In the end, the Sampdoria president did not find that it was enough as he sold the defender a short period later to Inter Milan for Gianluca Caprari (worth of 15 million euros) and 8 million euros cash (23 million euros in total).
Skriniar has been very impressive so far as Inter Milan have looked very solid under Luciano Spalletti. They are coming off a 2-0 win versus Spal as they also beat Fiorentina and As Roma earlier on in the season.
Go to comments