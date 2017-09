Inter Milan made a very nice buy when they acquired Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria this past summer. The young center-back adapted very well in Luciano Spalletti's system as he and Miranda seem to have found a great understanding. Was there any other clubs after him too? In fact, according to Tuttosport (via PassioneInter) , it seems like Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid were also interested in him as they seemingly offered Ferrero 10 plus million euros for him. Let's not forget that Atletico had a Fifa transfer ban so the move would've been for January 2018. In the end, the Sampdoria president did not find that it was enough as he sold the defender a short period later to Inter Milan for Gianluca Caprari (worth of 15 million euros) and 8 million euros cash (23 million euros in total).Skriniar has been very impressive so far as Inter Milan have looked very solid under Luciano Spalletti. They are coming off a 2-0 win versus Spal as they also beat Fiorentina and As Roma earlier on in the season.