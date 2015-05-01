Revealed: A City manager was in Turin last night to scout a Juve player, the latest
10 May at 22:25Manchester City are currently holding on to the final UEFA Champions league qualification spot but they know that they will need to improve their roster come summer time. According to the Sun (via goal.com), Manchester City manager Txiki Begiristain was present in Turin last night for the UCL game between Juventus and Monaco. Why was he there? Well according to the Sun, he was present to scout Juve wing-back Alex Sandro who has been on fire this season. It is reported that Guardiola's club are willing to offer Juventus over 50 million euros for Alex Sandro as they like him a lot. City will be looking to add some defensive pieces to their team this coming off-season as they have been linked to many players of late.
The Brazilian left-back has appeared in 40 games for Allegri's club this season as he scored 2 goals and added 5 assists on the season for Juventus. More than the stats, it is his overall play that is very impressive.
