Revealed: AC Milan rejected chance to sign Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon was close to joining AC Milan when he was only a kid, but the rossoneri rejected the chance to sign. The news was revealed by the second degree cousin of Buffon’s grandfather, Lorenzo Buffon who is now 87.



Lorenzo Buffon was also a goalkeeper and once he hung his boots in the ‘60s, he became a football scout. The relative of the legendary Juventus’ goalkeeper has told La Gazzetta dello Sport that Buffon could have joined AC Milan when he was a child.



“When I was a football scout, I took Buffon to Milan to have a trial with the rossoneri. They said no and rejected a chance to sign him”, Lorenzo Buffon told the Italian paper.



Buffon made his senior debut with Parma in 1995 and moved to Juventus for € 50 million in 2001. The legendary goalkeeper turns 39 today and is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

