Revealed: AC Milan squad for Udinese clash

Vincenzo Montella has named his 23-man squad for tomorrow’s game against Udinese. With Andrea Conti out of action, the Italian tactician could play Fabio Borini as a wide midfielder in the rossoneri’s new 3-5-2 system.



Conti joined AC Milan in the summer transfer window but picked up a knee injury and will now remain on the sidelines for 6 minths.



​Montella held a press conference on Saturday afternoon. “I want to see a team hungry because you cannot always win with the tactics. We want a positive environment and we only think of victory. Sometimes I want to win ugly and I hope the team recognises this”, the Aeroplanino said.



Here’s the squad list of AC Milan for the game against Udinese:



GK: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari.



Defenders: Abate, Bonucci, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata.



Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo.



Strikers: Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso.

