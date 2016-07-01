Revealed: AC Milan want to sign this Serie A star if they qualify for Champions League
09 September at 11:30AC Milan are already planning ahead after a stunning summer transfer campaign. The rossoneri signed 11 new players but according to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the best has yet to come.
Fassone and Mirabelli, in fact, want to sign a new centre midfielder in January and will possibly make a move for Udines star Jakub Jankto who is likely to leave the Zebrette in January as he is not on good terms anymore with part of the bianconeri dressing room.
The big name on the agenda of AC Milan, however, is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Lazio star will be facing the rossoneri tomorrow and representatives of AC Milan will keep a very close eye on him during the incoming Olimpico clash.
Trouble is, it would be nothing easy to sign the Serbia International as Lazio President Lotito is rumoured to have rejected a € 70 million bid for the 22-year-old last summer. In addition to that AC Milan will have to face competition of Juventus but it is to be taken for granted that the rossoneri will make a move to sign Milinkovic-Savic next summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
