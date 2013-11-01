Revealed: All the clubs who are chasing West Ham flop Calleri
11 January at 20:20A second Italian club has joined Fiorentina in the race for West Ham’s Jonathan Calleri.
According to the Guardian, Sampdoria have offered West Ham a loan-to-buy deal for the Argentinian striker, who has failed to shine so far at the London Stadium.
One of the clauses would allow Samp to buy the 23-year-old for a measly €5m.
Still owned by Uruguayan club Deportivo Maldonado, Calleri, 23 was targeted by a number of Serie A clubs, including Inter, Juventus and Roma. The first two intended to loan him to friendly clubs, before fully recruiting him the following season.
Choosing a season-long loan to West Ham, he’s only made six appearances in Premier League play, only to fail to score and racking up a mere 129 minutes.
The Guardian claim that Las Palmas, Leganes, Galatasaray, and Gremio are also very interested in the former Boca Juniors star, who scored 9 Copa Libertadores in 12 games for Sao Paulo, who also want their man back.
Share on