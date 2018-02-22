L'ex centravanti di Rapid Vienna e Swindon Town @JanAageFjortoft intervista in inglese Massimiliano Allegri per la tv norvegese: 52 secondi di culto assoluto pic.twitter.com/mcs7yk736o — Federico Casotti (@federicocasotti) March 7, 2018

Victorious manager of Juventus Massimiliano Allegri has learned English raising speculation that he is preparing to manage a team in England.Following his side’s electrifying 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday, Allegri was interviewed by Jan Aage Fjortoft, the former Swindon Town and Rapid Vienna player.He pointed out that Allegri has learned English, and asked the obvious question first. Watch Allegri’s response in English below.What do you think of his new skill? Is it an indication of a future move?