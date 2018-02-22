Revealed: Allegri’s tactical plans for Real Madrid-Juve
09 April at 09:30Juventus and Real Madrid play the return leg of the Champions League quarter finals tomorrow with the Serie A giants who will be in need of a miracle if they want to qualify for the next stage of Europe’s elite competition.
The Old Lady lost 3-0 at home last week and will need the same result to go to the extra time at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.
As for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri is preparing a few tactical changes for Wednesday’s Bernabeu clash.
With Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur suspended, the Italian tactician will play with a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 line-up.
Matuidi could start from the bench again if Allegri decides to play with two players in the middle of the park and the same goes for Mario Mandzukic if Allegri will field a 4-3-3 formation.
The Italian tactician could, however, decide to play each one of his attacking players from the very first minute opting for a 4-2-3-1 with Mandzukic, Higuain, Cuadrado and Douglas Costa.
Federico Bernardeschi is still not fit to play and is not going to be called up for Wednesday’s game.
