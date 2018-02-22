Revealed: Allegri to discuss future with Juventus in coming weeks
18 April at 19:15Massimiliano Allegri is one of the most highly sought after coaches in Europe, and is on the radar of several top clubs who are searching for a new tactician ahead of next season.
Though he is contracted to Juventus until June 30th 2020, the Tuscan has never made a secret of the fact he would like to work abroad at some point in his career, while there is a growing sense that he may have taken this current Bianconeri squad as far as he is going to.
The 50-year-old has always claimed to be happy in Turin and has never given any indication that he intends to leave the Bianconeri before his current deal expires.
Allegri is due to meet with Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici in the near future to discuss the club’s plan of attack for this summer’s transfer window. It definitely will not be this week, as the club’s focus is on tonight’s match against Crotone and Sunday’s Scudetto showdown at home to Napoli.
Things should theoretically quieten down thereafter which will give the club ample opportunity to establish whether Allegri plans to stay long-term or if they should begin putting contingency plans in place.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments