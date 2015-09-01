Though the Bavarians still have everything to play for - including the DFB Pokal this weekend - this doesn’t mean that Coach Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t already got some big plans for the summer.

With legends like Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso set to leave, the BuLi giants are set to renew, and want some major Azzurri stars to do this.

One name is that of Lorenzo Insigne, already discussed in this article published recently. He would be ideal if Douglas Costa, with Federico Bernardeschi being considered to be an equally interesting alternative. The Fiorentina striker is also liked by Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona, not to mention Inter Milan.

Mattia de Sciglio is seen as a good replacement for Lahm, though Juventus are still ahead on that front. Otherwise, Marco Verratti is the man to replace Xabi Alonso, and he recently claimed that Ancelotti was “like a father” to him.

Verratti isn’t happy in Paris at the moment, choosing to sue a newspaper over allegations he went partying before a key Champions League game against Barcelona. He’s also thrown hints about that he wants the Parisians to be stronger.

Another name? That of Salvatore Sirigu, seen as the perfect replacement for Manuel Neuer now that reserve Sven Ulreich looks to be on the way out, as reported by Kicker today.



Alessio Salerio