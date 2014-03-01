Revealed: Arsenal chief executive makes huge claim on Gunners' summer window
04 September at 11:10Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has made a bold statement by stating that the side have ‘improved’ their squad and now challenge for the Premier League title, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Gunners did make two additions to the side that finish 6th in the league last season, bringing in defender Sead Kolasinac on a free from Bundesliga side Schalke and forward Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for £42.5m.
Now in revealed e-mails, the Arsenal boss said: "At the end of the window, reviewing all activity, we have once again improved the depth and quality of the squad."
"Everything is coloured by results... a positive performance at Liverpool would have coloured this transfer window very differently.
“We have had a poor start to the season but have the quality to turn it around and turn around performances and compete for the title. It is time to get back to what it is all about, the football.
“The manager and players know that the performance at Anfield was not good enough and they will be focused to put that right after the international
