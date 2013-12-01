Revealed: Arsenal scouts were present at the San Siro for Bacca

Carlos Bacca's future is in heavy doubt as the Colombian forward will likely leave Milan at the end of this season since he isn't part of their upcoming plans. Fassone and Mirabelli have been working hard on the transfer market to improve Milan's current roster as they have been rumored to be interested in top strikers like Morata, Aubameyang and Kalinic. This clearly means that Bacca will be sold this summer as he has attracted the interest of a few Chinese teams as well as EPL clubs too. West Ham were close to signing him last summer but a move eventually failed to happen since Bacca decided to stay at Milan.



ARSENAL SCOUTS AT THE SAN SIRO - According to Tuttomercatoweb, there were a few Arsenal scouts present at the San Siro earlier today as they had their eyes on Carlos Bacca. Milan were playing against Bologna as they won the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Deulofeu, Honda and Lapadula.