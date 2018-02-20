Arsenal now able to negotiate shirt sleeve sponsors from 2019 onwards. Here's a couple of ideas.



It has been revealed that Arsenal is set to have their first-ever sleeve sponsor, starting next year.The new Emirates Arsenal deal that was signed yesterday (worth €45 million next year) allows the club to have an extra sleeve sponsor; an opportunity the club is set to seize in order to reduce the financial gap to clubs such as Manchester United. It is rumored that Arsenal will announce the sleeve sponsorship deal as early as this week.Images courtesy of @ArsenalEdits