Revealed: Arsenal, Spurs midfielder target to leave AS Roma in the summer

Leandro Paredes is one of the most talented midfielders in Serie A. He imposed himself as one of the best playmakers of the league last term at Empoli but has been failing to live up to expectations at AS Roma so far this season.



The Argentinian was a transfer target of AC Milan last summer but the giallorossi did not allow him to leave the club in order not to remain short of options in midfield. Paredes is not a regular starter at AS Roma although he has already registered 22 appearances with the Olimpico hierarchy so far this season.



​Juventus are now said to be interested in signing him next summer, but many Premier League clubs have also set sights on him. Arsenal and Tottenham are long-time admirers of Paredes and could make January bids in case the Serie A giants decide to sell the former Empoli star in the summer.



The player wants to get regular game time and is destined to leave Rome in the 2017 summer transfer window. AS Roma’s asking price is in the region of € 30 million. Let the bidding war begin.

