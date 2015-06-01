Revealed: Arsenal wanted to sign exciting Serie A striker last summer
22 September at 11:25Arsenal had been looking for a new attacking winger during the whole summer transfer window but the permanence of Alexis Sanchez meant the Gunners did not eventually need a new wide player. Many top footballers had been linked with a move to North London, from Juan Cuadrado to Ryiad Mahrez.
The Colombian and Algerian star, however, were not the only players wanted by the Gunners in the summer.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com Arsene Wenger wanted to sign Napoli star Dries Mertens.
The Belgian signed a contract extension with his club at the end of last season but he will be available again in the summer thanks to a € 30 million release clause included in his contract.
Wenger could not even negotiate the player’s fee with Napoli as Mertens’ contract renewal came really early during the last summer transfer campaign. The Belgian, however, could become a transfer target again for Arsenal once the current season ends.
