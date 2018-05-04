Revealed: Arsenal yet to offer new contract to star midfielder
04 May at 22:00Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla spoke to El Larguero on Cadena SER in the aftermath of his side’s elimination from the UEFA Europa League against Atlético Madrid last night. Cazorla has not played for 18 months, having undergone surgery no less than 11 times within that period of time. Here is what he had to say about his future beyond the end of this season:
“I will go bit by bit with the injury. It’s a tough one for us tonight. I finish my contract in June and I don’t know anything about the future. We will see but, at the moment, nobody has offered me anything at Arsenal. Right now, I am only thinking about returning to play football.”
With veteran manager Arsène Wenger set to leave the club this summer, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat believe he has a part to play at the club going forward.
(Cadena SER)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments