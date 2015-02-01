Revealed: Barça’s three-man shortlist to replace Neymar as Man Utd consider trigger €200m release clause
15 April at 15:40Barcelona are said to be on red alert as Manchester United boss José Mourinho reportedly wants to trigger the release clause of Neymar. Reports in England and Spain suggest the Brazilian star could be on his way out of the Nou Camp with Manchester City and PSG also interested in signing the Brazilian star whose release clause is set to € 200 million.
According to Diario Gol, Barcelona have already prepared a three-man shortlist to replace the former Santos star in case he decides to leave the club at the end of the season. Revenues from the player’s sale would allow the LaLiga giants to sign almost any player out there.
The Spanish paper claims Juventus star Paulo Dybala, Monaco's Mylian Mbappe and Liverpool ace Coutinho could move to the Nou Camp to replace Neymar. The Brazilian star is also being linked with a move to Barcelona to replace Andres Iniesta who, however, would prefer Marco Verratti to become his heir at the Nou Camp.
