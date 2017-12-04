Revealed: Barcelona have €9m option to sign Colombian starlet
04 December at 16:45With Samuel Umtiti set to be out of action for two months due to injury – a spell in which he could miss up to 14 matches – Barcelona have been forced to act on the transfer market. La Blaugrana have a clear option on the table, which is to sign Palmeiras centre-back Yerry Mina – this would also be the most cost-effective course of action for the club.
The Colombian international is available for €9m, with Barça having previously agreed a pre-arrangement with the nine-time Brazilian champions. Having featured in their final game of the season against Atlético Paranaense yesterday, it is widely expected that the Catalans will speed up his arrival in order to offset the loss of Umtiti.
According to Mundo Deportivo, technical director Robert Fernandez met him last week in order to reassure him of Barça's intentions and confirmed that the club still intends to sign him in the summer – at the very latest.
Considering the fact he has other offers from some big European clubs, Mina would welcome the chance to accelerate his arrival in La Liga. However, neither he nor his club has received any indication that this could happen.
At the moment, the plan is for him go on holiday before the Campeonato Paulista gets underway in January. If he does not play, this would be a signal of Barça’s intent to bring him in early.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
