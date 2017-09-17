Revealed: Barcelona pay Man City extra fee for Spanish starlet
17 September at 10:57Barcelona signed Denis Suarez from Villareal in summer 2015 but during his first year at the Camp Nou, the talented Spaniard failed to prove his worth as he could only manage one goal and four assists in 26 appearances with the blaugrana.
The La Liga giants refused to sell him in the summer and now Ernesto Valverde is giving more chances to shine. Mundo Deportivo provides a pretty clear explanation of the player’s career so far and explain how Barcelona will pay his transfer fee.
Denis Suarez played for the U23 Manchester City squad from 2012 till 2013. In that same year the Spaniard moved to Barcelona for € 1.8 million and then to Sevilla (on loan in 2014) and Villareal in 2015. Denis Suarez joined El Submarino Amarillo on a permanent deal with buy-back clause in favour of Barcelona.
In summer 2016 Barcelona activated their clause and took the player back to the Camp Nou for € 3.25 million but Manchester City have also the right to get some extra cash for the sale of their former star.
Denis Suarez played his 40th game with Barcelona yesterday and the La Liga giants have to pay an extra € 800.000 to Manchester City each time the player plays ten games with the Blaugrana until the player makes his 100th appearance with the club.
Barcelona will have then paid an extra € 8 million as soon as the 23-year-old makes his 100th appearance with the club with his final price-tag set to be in the region of € 13.5 million.
